Aymeric Laporte Euro Campaign with Spain!

News from European football as Man City defender Aymeric Laporte turns Spanish after Spain Govt. grant citizenship to French-born player.

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte granted Spanish citizenship. As he spent a significant number of years in Spain.

The Spanish Council of Ministers approved the application of Agen, France born player. He arrived in Spain at a very young age and graduated from Athletic Club Bilbao academy.

Aymeric Laporte says he will come back a stronger player for Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte Performance Analysis

Young Defender signed for CD Basconia after graduating from the Bilbao academy. Later he returned back to the Athletic club in 2012.

Since 2012, he played 222 games for Athletic Club Bilbao. Laporte scored 10 goals ad provided 6 assists, as a dependable left-back of the club.

Laporte signed for Man City in 2018 and played as a regular under Pep Guardiola. He has already played 111 games for Man City, and have scored 8 goals and assisted 3.

Although he received several National Team calls from France but didn’t play any game for the Senior side. He has International appearances for French junior sides.

UEFA EURO Campaign with Spain

Aymeric Laporte will certainly expect a call from Luis Enrique for the UEFA EURO campaign beginning next month.

The 26 years old will play alongside Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres on the Spanish side. Or he might even pair up with Man City’s Spanish defender Eric Garcia.