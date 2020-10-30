Ayesha Curry’s Back Into Becoming Dark: Removes Contacts In New Pics, No Longer Blonde!!

Ayesha Curry came under fire just two weeks back, when she showed a new appearance, that most of her supporters thought made her look Caucasian.

Currently, MTO News affirmed that Ayesha is reacting to this backlash – by visiting her Dark roots.

Below are the pictures clicked by Ayesha leaked which generated all of the controversy online:

As you may observe, Ayesha dyed her hair Blonde, also wore Blue coloured contacts. The NBA celebrity Steph Curry’s wife appeared to lighten skin – through cosmetics or compounds.

Lots of Ayesha’s African American lovers reacted negatively to the images. She had been accused of wanting to”look White.”

Properly Ayesha discovered the criticism, also reacted. She published these pictures of herself , which seem a whole lot longer”Black.”

However, if you prefer the”Dark” variant of Ayesha better, then you might need to wait a little to receive her back completely.

MTO News verified the brand new pics which Ayesha submitted on her IG happen to be older. She is still blond, at least for today…