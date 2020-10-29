Awkwafina & Sandra Oh to Star at Netflix Comedy Together!

Entertainment

Awkwafina & Sandra Oh to Star in Netflix Comedy Together!

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are decked out to get a Netflix humor, along with the assumption of the film sounds really funny!

Deadline reports the film is all about a”lonely recluse whose existence is upended when her train wreck of a sister attempts to fix their connection by helping her meet her lifelong dream: to be a contestant for her favourite game series.”

Sandra and Awkwafina are equally Golden Globe award winning actresses and enthusiasts are eager to watch them on screen together!

No additional details regarding the job — such as the movie’s name — have been published currently.

This really isn’t the only job Sandra has lined up in Netflix! Discover what else she’s intended in the not too distant future about the streaming support.

