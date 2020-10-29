Awkwafina and Sandra Zero Are determined to Perform Sisters in New Netflix Movie

Oh, so this is excellent news!

Fresh off their historical Golden Globe wins, including Eve celebrity Sandra Oh is teaming up with The Farewell’s Awkwafina for your Netflix film we never knew we all wanted. Composed by Jen D’Angelo–who’s now penning the highly expected Hocus Pocus picture –that the forthcoming movie centers around a”lonely recluse” whose estranged”train wreck” sister makes the decision to fix his relationship by becoming her a championship on her favourite game series. Up to now, the movie is untitled, however calling it that the Awkwafina and Sandra Zero Fantasy Job looks fitting for the time being!

The forthcoming Netflix flick, that is generated by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum to get Gloria Sanchez Productions, is going to be the very first time that the stars look on screen together, but obviously, it has been a long time arriving. Sandra wrote concerning the Crazy Rich Asians celebrity for TIME at 2019, when Awkwafina was respected around the 2019 TIME 100 second listing.