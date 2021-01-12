Avram Grant could return, Upamecano Newest, Caicedo to Brighton, Simakan connection

Fantastic Morning BLUES Enthusiasts

Chelsea will experience Luton City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And if they deal with to go through, they’ll experience possibly Barnsley or Norwich.

Chelsea have reportedly placed Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on a shortlist of opportunity Frank Lampard replacements.

The Mail experiences Hasenhuttl is the star title on a provisional shortlist drawn up as the strain mounts on the existing Blues boss amid the club’s slump in type.

But Saints’ Austrian manager is not probably to go away St Mary’s midway by way of the season – so has been earmarked as one particular for the potential if he keeps impressing on the south coast.

Chelsea operator Roman Abramovich is toying with the plan of bringing Avram Grant back to the club in some capacity, according to TEAMtalk.

Grant is believed to be near with Abramovich and he could be brought in to enable manager Lampard due to his prosperity of soccer knowledge.

Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to pen a new deal at AC Milan, in accordance to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

AC Milan activity director Frederic Massara informed DAZN: “We’re confident to arrive at an settlement with Donnarumma and Calhanoglu in order to extend their contracts in the upcoming weeks”

Tiemoue Bakayoko could last but not least be on his way out of Chelsea, according to studies.

The 26-yr-old had an dreadful a person-time spell at the club ahead of remaining sent out on loan to the likes of AC Milan, previous club Monaco, and now Napoli.

Bakayoko’s agent has spoken about the possibility at remaining at Napoli.

As noted by Simone Guadagno, Bakayoko’s agent stated: “Redemption at Napoli?

“Too quickly to discuss about it, there are still so many points to see.

“Neither the club nor the participant spoke to every single other. Staying in Naples would be a fantastic possibility.

“We will see at the conclusion of the time. Nonetheless, Napoli has priority about his long term for June.”