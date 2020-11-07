Entertainment

‘Avengers’ Homage to Biden and Supporters is Wonderful

It has ta be the greatest — THE BEST — texting so much from the election… that the reimagining of”The Avengers”… telling the story of a military of Joe Biden fans who motivated countless vote Donald Trump from office.

It is so great… you find the sun rise as Stacey Abrams, Barack Obama along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms emerge in the shadows. Since the movie’s villain — you guessed it urges an end to the vote count, and many others emerge within their struggle for democracy — Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Corey Booker, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Gretchen Whitmer and many, many others.

Composing this doesn’t do the movie justice. Only watch… it is amazing!!!

