Avengers Endgame theory: What timeline is Captain America in? ‘Gone’ | Films | Entertainment

As a result, he used the technology they had perfected during the film to be with Peggy Carter, his love from when he first became Captain America during World War Two.

At the time, it was not clear how Steve did this, but after the movie, fans have wondered whether he moved within the ‘prime’ timeline, or if he actually created a whole new one in which he and Peggy could be together.

As well as this, he returned to see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes but as a much older man, showing how he had lived the life he wanted before Peggy’s death in 2016.

Sam and Bucky continued on as a duo, and in the recent episode of their TV series they spoke of The Cap as being ‘gone’ – but what does this really mean?

The creators of Avengers Endgame seem to have differing opinions on whether The Cap is in his own timeline, but visited his friends again as an older man, or whether he jumped around within the ‘prime’ timeline.