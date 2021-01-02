Avengers Endgame plot gap solved? ‘Luis was the other Ant-Guy in last fight mistake’ | Movies | Entertainment

Avengers Endgame might be the best-grossing motion picture of all time, but even this blockbuster experienced some goofs. Perhaps the most renowned plot hole took location when Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne had been hoping to incredibly hot-wire his van that contains the entrance to the Quantum Realm. Though Ant-Man and the Wasp ended up accomplishing this, Scott’s Big-Male form was found preventing Thanos’ forces a several moments later.

Now a well known new admirer idea argues that Huge-Male was not Scott's Ant-Guy but Luis. Lovers will try to remember Michael Peña's X-Con Security character from the first two Ant-Male solo films. Reddit person hockeytalkie argues: "What if there are two Ant-Men on the scene, and 1 of them is Luis? "There are 4 Crucial pieces of evidence that support this principle [which are listed below]."

The theorist ongoing: “He shows up times following Thanos’ attack, puts on the go well with, and hears Scott’s phone calls for enable through the helmet. “It is Luis, not Scott, who goes big-sized to rescue Hulk, War Device, and Rocket (along with Scott, who is as well little to see on monitor), demonstrating how much talent he’s picked up in the 5-year gap. “He also bought in shape, by the way, more than enough so that you won’t be able to right away distinguish his figure from Paul Rudd’s lithe body. From there on out, there are two Ant/Huge-Gentlemen on the scene, and it’s just far too chaotic for any one to seriously recognize (except astute viewers).” After the battle, Luis heads off in advance of owning to offer with the load of looking at Iron Guy die.