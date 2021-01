The theorist wrote: “In Avengers: Endgame, on Vormir, Natasha states: ‘I will not choose men and women on their worst issues.’

“Clint replies: ‘Maybe you should.’ Natasha quips back again: ‘You did not.’

The fan argued: “Is it attainable that Natasha, provided that she originated from the Soviet bloc, did some thing really terrible in Budapest prior to she was converted in her sights and joined Hawkeye and his aspect?

“Is Budapest the ‘worst mistake’ she is referring to?”