Avatar 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot Update and More

James Cameron’s masterpiece franchise Avatar is all set to launch the sequel to the original movie in the form of Avatar 2. While the first movie broke humongous records, we speculate that it’s second movie is going to surpass the performance set up by its prequel.

Considered to be a revolution in the 3D cinema, Avatar broke and held the record of highest grossing movie of all time for nearly a decade until it was dethroned by Avengers: Endgame. But after the brief period, it again regained it’s top spot.

With the release of Avatar 2 nearing, it might just surpass the record set by the latest Avatar movie. Let’s discuss and talk about Avatar 2 release date, cast, plot and more.

Avatar 2 Release Date

About Avatar Franchise

It is said that James Cameron spent many years of his life for the production of the movie. He wanted to created something massive and revolutionary, and he did succeed in achieving his task. When it comes to creating Box office Marvel’s, there’s nobody who matches James Cameron.

Before Avatar (2009), his movie Titanic was the highest grossing movie of all time and that too stayed there for a decade. It just goes on to show Cameron’s capability of combining commercial aspect with a brilliant production and delivering a spectacular product.

The new movie will serve as a sequel to the first one and it will likely pick up the story from where it ended. Avatar revolves around a retired Marine Jake Sully who finds his way into the land of Pandora. He becomes an Avatar and tries to mend into the tribe of Na’vi.

He learns more about tribe and becomes infatuated with them. Jake decides to help the tribe fight against the human invasion with the body in the Avatar. He succeeds in the task and starts living his life as an Avatar.

The official release date for Avatar 2 was set to be this year itself on December 17th, however, covid happened. The new release date for Avatar 2 is December 16, 2022. hich means we have to wait one more year before we could see James Cameron’s masterpiece.

There’s a high possibility that movie may face delay for one more time because of COVID situation. We are hoping that doesn’t happen and we get to see Jake Sully in his Avatar form soon. After Avatar 2, the release dates of Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 respectively.

Avatar 2 Status on Production

The production for Avatar 2 started back in 2017 with its completion done in 2020 as confirmed by James Cameron. The live action is ready to roll out. as we mentioned, if COVID strikes again, we may see few setbacks once again.

Apart from that, we don’t have any halt in the release of the movie. If things go smoothly, Avatar 2 will be available for viewing next year.

Avatar 2 Set Photo – Source: Total Film

Avatar 2 Cast

As far as the Avatar 2 cast goes, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dilip Rao along with CCH Punder will reprise their respective roles from the first movie.

Furthermore, Stephan Lang and Matt Gerald will also make their return even though they were dead in the previous edition.

