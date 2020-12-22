Ava Sambora Talks Expanding Up with Father Richie Sambora

“My dad enjoys me with every ounce of himself.”

Ava Sambora claimed she is “so blessed” to be the daughter of Richie Sambora.

During an job interview with People today, the 23-year-old model and latest college grad opened up about her romantic relationship with the former Bon Jovi guitarist.

MB Photos/Shutterstock

A Deep Dive Into What Went Down Among Heather Locklear and Denise Richards



See Story

“He’s often been these kinds of a rock for me in my life,” Ava shared. “He has normally been so supportive of me and all of my desires.”

“My dad loves me with every ounce of himself and I am so lucky to be his daughter,” she additional.

Ava, whose mother is Tv set icon Heather Locklear, went on to say her well known father designed positive to be a element of her everyday living escalating up, even when he was touring with his band all over the globe.

“He showed up to each football recreation I cheerleaded at, every dance recital I performed in, and all of my faculty capabilities no make any difference how far he had to vacation,” she comprehensive. “He even flew all the way from Australia to surprise me at my cotillion for the father-daughter dance.”

Getty

Heather Locklear Clarifies Remarks About First Wives Club Costar Following #MeToo Headlines



Look at Tale

She also referred to as him “generous and compassionate.”

For his aspect, Richie told the outlet, “I’m blessed enough to have an remarkable relationship with my daughter.”

“We’ve been via a lot of points together. That was a time of psychological servicing for the loved ones,” he stated of quitting the band in 2013 and at some point living with Ava. “You know, I ain’t no angel. But I recognized, Ava essential me to be all-around at that level in time. Family members had to come first, and that is what transpired.”

And Ava stated why she was grateful for the further time with him.

“My dad is so loving and constantly ready to hear when a person has a problem,” she explained. “He appears at factors with open eyes and is so accepting of persons.”

“My dad’s spirit is so joyful and uplifting,” she included. “You won’t be able to assist but smile when he smiles.”