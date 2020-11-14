Ava Max Says She’s a Love-Hate Relationship With Tiger King

She may be your Barbie lady, but she is certainly a People’s Choice Awards nominee!

Music setting Ava Max is prepared for its 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards this Sunday night. The pop singer has been nominated for Your New Artist of all 2020 in this year’s series. She sat with E! to dish all the other amazing songs performances nominated this season and with her own vote. To start on her record Rihanna! )

“Oh my God, she is amazing. As a performer, as a founder, as a wonder ambassador,” she shared. “I feel as though she is just so amazing how she pulls herself together. For a lot of decades, however, in this elegant way. I simply enjoy it. She’s fun with her personality, which I enjoy also.”

In regards to what she is watching, Ava disclosed that there’s one renowned family she can not get enough of! Obviously it is the Kardashians and also their E! fact show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.