Automated Gun Kelly Claims to Have Been “Electrocuted” While Performing Because “My Hair Stood Up”

Gun Machine Although Kelly has given some frightening performances in the past, he now claims that one on Friday was a touch more, um, hair-raising than the others.

The 32-year-old pop punk musician shared a video on Instagram, telling followers that he was “electrocuted” on stage during a Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open weekend performance in Phoenix.

The musician behind “Emo Girl” shared a fan’s Instagram video of him partying out at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert series on Friday. Suddenly, his hair appeared to spring up straight. His hair is seen standing up on multiple occasions in TMZ video. According to the publication, there were no EMTs present at the scene.

Yooo,” MGK typed on his Instagram Story beside a head-explosion emoji. My hair rose up after I was electrified.

It’s unknown what specifically caused Kelly’s hair to stand out from the rest of his locks, but one thing is for sure: Kelly didn’t let it bother him. The multi-hyphenate doesn’t slow down for the duration of the footage, even flipping his microphone and shaking his hair up and down while donning a crop top and silver pants.

Kelly even sang a cover of “Misery Business” by Paramore, a song that the band just brought back into circulation, elsewhere during the performance.

A spokesperson for the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest series and the WM Phoenix Open did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The show took place less than a week after Kelly and his fiance Megan Fox attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together since MGK’s 2022 album Mainstream Sellout was nominated for Best Rock Album. Ozzy Osbourne won for his album Patient Number 9, but Fox gave credit where credit was due on Instagram even if the celebrity left empty-handed.

Fox, 36, added in a long caption: “Congratulations on being in the very small fraction of musicians who have received a Grammy nomination. I’m extremely proud of you because of the grace and maturity with which you have handled this situation.

Immensely more fulfilling than witnessing you accept an award, she said, was “watching you walk in humility and thankfulness, watching you develop into yourself and become a better man.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he was still “very delighted to be in the company of such wonderful performers” and that he considered losing the award as a “lesson” during Ered !’s carpet programme.

“I thought that I lacked self-love and that I required it because I valued my job achievements so highly. For me, the drive here in the car was really cathartic “explained he. I need to be content with what I already have, and once I do that, things like accolades and everything else will come.

Whether they won a Grammy or not, the duo stood out in their (many) synchronized outfits. They coordinated in metallics on the red carpet, with Fox donning a mermaid-shaped Zuhair Murad gown and Kelly donning a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit. Fox’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, stated at the time that she wanted Fox to look “like Megan with a little bit of edge” while still wearing a “simple classic white gown.”

At the after-party, the couple donned new matched outfits: MGK wore a black suit with the blazer unzipped to show his bare chest, while Fox wore a satin white tiny dress and matching opera gloves.