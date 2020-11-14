Authorities: Trainers fatally shoot person out Mississippi shop

GULFPORT, Miss. – Officers responding to a call about a disturbance out a reduction shop fatally shot a guy in south Mississippi, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at Gulfport. WLOX-TV noted that Gulfport authorities were called to a homeless guy who had been supposedly abusing a puppy.

As police approached, the guy pointed a firearm at both officers participated , according to a press release in the Gulfport Police Department.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the guy died hours in a Gulfport hospital. He had been known as Henry Frankowski III.

The officers weren’t hurt. They had been put on paid administrative leave. Frankowski has been white, as will be the officers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation because it does with shootings between law enforcement officers. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

The person’s body has been brought to the state crime lab for an autopsy.