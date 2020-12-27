Australia v India: Ricky Ponting hails Virat Kohli substitute Ajinkya Rahane

Ricky Ponting has praised Ajinkya Rahane’s management abilities subsequent India’s embarrassing defeat in Adelaide but insists the comprehensive-time task belongs to Virat Kohli for as lengthy as he desires it.

Rahane acquired prevalent acclaim for his captaincy as India responded to their 8-wicket defeat in the sequence opener by bowling Australia out for 195 on day a person of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The 32-calendar year-outdated, top the aspect in the absence of Kohli, then served India establish an 82-operate direct over Australia by scoring his 12th Test century.

‘I imagine he’s finished a excellent job to pick up the items from Adelaide with this staff, lead definitely properly in the area yesterday and you can see he’s enjoying like a captain now as perfectly,’ former Australia captain Ponting reported of Rahane.

‘He wishes to play that captain’s knock he wants to get a hundred in Virat’s absence and do the most effective factor he can to attempt and drag his state and his staff back again into this collection.’

Ponting included to cricket.com.au: ‘He’s virtually performed a [Cheteshwar] Pujara-like innings.

‘No thrills, he’s strike really few boundaries but he’s just regularly backing his defence and making an attempt to use the Australian bowlers down.

‘I think the Australians have not produced him deal with travel adequate. I believe they’ve been a minimal bit shorter and they’ve plugged that go over area.

‘That nick that we observed that went concerning Paine and Smith, I feel that could have been lined with one more slip in area and depart the include place open.’

But in spite of Rahane impressing in Melbourne, Ponting can’t see the India captaincy modifying arms any time before long.

Extra: Cricket



He claimed: ‘Virat will be captain of India as extensive as he wishes to, but if he thinks standing down is heading to make him an even far better participant, then which is a terrifying matter for entire world cricket.

‘I’m not doubting Kohli’s captaincy techniques or credentials at all, I’m just stating it is going to get some thing special to pick up the pieces and Rahane’s been equipped to do that so significantly.

‘I really do not assume there’ll be tension from wherever else for Kohli to do that but let’s hold out and see.’

Adhere to Metro Sport throughout our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For extra tales like this, check our sport website page.