Austin Majors, ‘Nypd Blue’ Actor, Dead at 27!

Austin Majors, who was both a scholar and an actor, passed away. He had skipped a grade and excelled in every subject. He was 27.

On February 11th, Majors, whose full name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, passed away. Medical examiner reports do not yet reveal the cause of death.

Majors was “an artistic, smart, and loving human being,” according to a statement released by his family.

According to the statement, “Austin took immense excitement and pride in his performing career.” From a young age, he made it his mission in life to bring joy to others; he claims never to have met a stranger.

The breakout role for the young actor occurred in 1999 when he played Theo Sipowicz on “NYPD Blue” as the son of Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). As can be seen on IMDB, Majors was featured in 48 episodes between 1999 and 2004.

After his brief stint on “ER” in the early 2000s, Majors went on to voice Hyllus in two episodes of the 2005 “Hercules” miniseries. Majors also had guest-starring roles on “NCIS,” “According to Jim,” and “Desperate Housewives” until 2007.

Recent acting work includes a 2009 guest spot on “How I Met Your Mother” on CBS. His sister also claimed that he was quite a YouTuber.

According to his family’s statement, Majors “liked camping and fishing” and attended the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts because he wanted to create movies and produce music.

Austin was “the kind of son, brother, grandchild, and nephew that made us proud,” the statement read.