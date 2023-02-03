Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent!

Austin Butler’s insatiable adoration of his Elvis impersonation may at least be doused.

The actor has, at least temporarily, abandoned his Elvis Presley accent, which has set the internet on fire with speculation.

Actor Dave Bautista has stated that Austin does not sound like Elvis in the impending fall release of Dune 2.

‘I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler,’ Dave told USA Today. “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is not in there. His appearance and voice have changed. There’s something about him that just makes you feel uneasy.”

He continued, “He’s just the greatest guy you’ll ever meet.” Austin will portray his younger brother Feyd-Rautha in the film.

Austin was nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name. This part was filmed three years prior. Fans noticed that his seductive Southern accent persisted long after filming had finished and the film had been released to the public in June 2022.

The 31-year-old addressed the buzz in the press room after his controversial Golden Globes remarks. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I assume I must because I hear it all the time, he added. “To me, it’s quite similar to how it is for people who move to a different nation and stay there for a while. For three years, that was all I thought about, therefore I must carry some of his traits and always be connected to him.”

Later that month, he defended his apparent accent to the Los Angeles Times, explaining that “some muscular habits” must still “crop up” after embodying the legend.

“If I was attempting to sound like Elvis, I would sound extremely different right now,” he said. To me, it’s funny how everyone is so fixated on this one issue.

His vocal coach thinks the habits will follow him forever.

According to what you saw at the Golden Globes, “that’s him,” Irene Bartlett said in January on ABC’s Gold Coast. This is not an act; it’s real.

Austin may have suppressed those characteristics for the role of Paul in Dune 2, but fans with skeptical minds will be watching and listening closely to the Oscars on March 12 to see whether he’s been caught.