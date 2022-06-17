Austin Butler Dating- Austin Butler and His Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Coordinate Black Ensembles for An Elvis Presley Screening in New York City!

Austin Robert Butler is an American actor who was born on August 17, 1991. In the television series Switched at Birth, he played James “Wilke” Wilkerson, Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries, Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles, and Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He received critical recognition in 2022 for his performance as Elvis Presley in the musical biography Elvis.

Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship

This is a lovely match. In late 2021, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s romance became a matter of discussion, and the couple’s relationship has only gotten hotter since then.

Butler and Gerber initially ignited romance speculations after they were seen taking a yoga session together in December 2021. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the two were dating, adding, “It’s still very young.”

The actor and the model made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala five months later, marking a big milestone. Gerber wore an Alexander McQueen metallic gown to honor the Gilded Age theme, while the Nickelodeon alum wore an all-black Prada suit to the event.

Read More: Tom Cruise Girlfriend: Is Tom Cruise Actually Dating Paris Hilton?

Prior to their relationship, the two had made news with their former lovers. Us announced Gerber’s split from Jacob Elordi a month before she was linked to Butler. The ex-couples, who initially became linked in September 2020, dated for a year before calling it quits.

Later on, the Euphoria actor pondered on his time with Gerber. “She conducts herself magnificently publicly,” the Australian native told Men’s Health in a December 2021 interview, adding that he “learned so much” about dealing with a celebrity from the American Horror Stories star. “[She] showed me how to cope with it and just be whatever I wanted to be about it, you know?”

Gerber also commended Elordi for changing her perspective on dating. In May 2021, the California native told Vogue, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.” “Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is actually seeing someone.”

Austin Butler and His Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Coordinate Black Ensembles for An Elvis Presley Screening in New York City

This week, Austin Butler and his fiancée Kaia Gerber made an appearance at the New York City premiere of his film Elvis. The pair wore sleek black ensembles to the Tribeca Film Festival event at Hudson Yards on Wednesday.

In a sophisticated black suit jacket placed over a silky dress shirt tucked into a pair of tapered slacks, Butler personified the King of Rock and Roll. He wore his hair swept to the side and finished the appearance with gleaming black dress shoes and a delicate gold necklace. In a navy blouse, black miniskirt, and matching leather blazer, Gerber completed his ensemble. She accessorized with a green shoulder purse and black sunglasses and tamed down the look with a pair of high socks and white sneakers.

As They Walked Inside the Screening Room, They Held Hands

Butler and Gerber, who have been dating since December 2021, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where Elvis was originally screened. The actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, walked the red carpet with Priscilla Presley and the rest of the ensemble, including Tom Hanks, at the Cannes Film Festival. Gerber wore a Celine red halter-neck gown on the red carpet.

Following the screening, the Elvis ensemble and director Baz Luhrmann received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, with Presley praising Butler for honoring her late husband.

Read More: Who Is Jennifer Aniston Dating? Here Is Everything You Need to Know!

Following the premiere, Butler, Gerber, and other celebrities (Shakira, Ricky Martin, Sharon Stone) and festival goers gathered on the Côte d’Azur beach for an Elvis after-party hosted by Campari.

This content was generated and maintained by a third source, and it was imported onto this page to assist users in entering their email addresses. More information on this and comparable content can be found at piano.io.

Personal Life

Butler has a passion for making and recording music, having learned to play the guitar at the age of thirteen and the piano at the age of sixteen. He enjoys collecting guitars, as well as participating in outdoor activities such as basketball, hiking, and cycling, as well as working out at his home gym.

From 2011 to 2020, Butler was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens. Butler’s mother died of cancer in 2014.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket – News, Reviews and Opinion