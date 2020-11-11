Austin Abrams along with Midori Francis Dash & Lily Video Interview

Netflix’s new show Dash & Lily will captivate the heart this holiday season. The show, which will be based in the young adult show Dash and Lily’s Novel of Dares, follows two polar-opposite teenagers residing in NYC who end up forming a very unique bond as a result of a red laptop. To celebrate the magic series, we sat down with all the celebrities Austin Abrams and Midori Francis to observe how well they understand classic holiday songs.

While Midori steered her personality by singing some songs…

… Abrams created the match somewhat harder because he radically browse the lyrics out loud.

View the cute video over, and make sure you look at Dash & Lily, that is currently flowing on Netflix.