Audi announces A6 E-Tron concept electric vehicle

According to the latest news, Audi has come up with a concept version of an all electric A6 sedan dubbed A6 E-Tron. It will be launched in all major global markets. The all electric A6 sedan will be built on a new EV platform which the company is jointly developing with Porsche. However, a production version won’t come out at least by the second half of 2022. Audi is targeting around 700 kilometers range for A6 E-Tron.

The A6 E-Tron concept Audi was showed off today at Auto Shanghai 2021. The Q4 E-Tron electric SUV that Audi launched last week is a dead ringer for the “concept” version it first showed off in 2019’s Geneva Motor Show.

We might see a high battery pack, something around 100kWh in A6 E-Tron. The two Volkswagen Group companies, Audi and Porsche are calling it the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE. Note that the two companies were in talk about it around a year ago. It will power the larger vehicles in Audi’s and Porsche’s forthcoming electric stables.

This is perhaps the fourth EV platform Audi is building its electric cars on. Just to let you know, Audi adapted one of its internal combustion platforms to include batteries and electric motors for the original E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. The company has used Porsche Taycan’s J1 platform to power the E-Tron GT. Last but not the least, Audi is building the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron on Volkswagen’s modular MEB platform.

Audi has spent years developing its electric motor technology. Mainly, Audi’s technology is used in motor sports. Audi even fielded a team in the all electric racing series Formula E. Audi said that in the A6 E-Tron concept, it is going to squeeze an extra few miles out of the PPE’s battery pack with the help of a special paint that can reflect “a significant percentage of the thermal radiation in sunlight”. This means drivers will have to rely less on the air conditioning system as it ends up consuming a significant amount of energy.

Audi’s cars and SUV’s offer a premium in-car experience. The company is expected to tout some notable upgrades to its already advanced lighting tech in the A6 E-Tron concept. According to the company, its “Digital Matrix LED” headlights which are only available outside the US have gained new capabilities. These Digital Matrix LED headlights use a complex shutter system to sculpt the LED light into specific shapes and animations.

These LED lights can now project a video game developed by Audi on a nearby wall or garage door. There are Four LED projectors in the corners of the vehicle. They can create turn signal animations on the road. Out of the four, three can do literally everything starting from showing a welcome message on the ground to warn cyclists that a door is about to open.

A6 E-Tron concept announcement is a teaser in two senses; firstly, it offers people a detailed idea of what to expect, and secondly, it’s first look at what Audi will do with the electric cars it’s building on that PPE platform.