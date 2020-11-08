Aubrey O’Day Tagged Her Morning Donald Trump Jr. about Social Media — Watch that the Tweet

Aubrey O’Day was open and honest about her alleged connection with Donald Trump Jr.and also the son Donald Trump.

In case you do not understand, the prior Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Trump‘s TV show The Celebrity Apprentice back 2011 and she’s promised she had an event with all an Trump Jr.

Aubrey tweeted a Politico report which indicated that Trump Jr. along with his present spouse Kimberly Guilfoyle helped boost capital for Trump while at a hot bathtub with donors.

She subsequently labeled Trump Jr. in a different tweet that indicated why Kimberly got supposedly let go in the place in Fox News.

In case you missed it, then Aubrey spilled some significant TEA around Don Jr. Final week!