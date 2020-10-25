Aubrey O’Day: Donald Trump Jr.. Hates His Buddy!!

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day has taken some time out from beating Diddy to haul the Trump family.

O’Day once sang the praises of Donald Trump Jr, once she confessed to the world which they supposedly had an affair — even going as far as to call them”soulmates” and assert that they had been in love.

But today, she is not feeling really generous. In a string of tweets, she assaulted the Trump clan.

“As it has lowered this disagreement into trashing family. . -neglect jr HATES his dad. -ivanka is really a lesbian about the non. -eric f*cked overlook world onto the apprentice table table while together with his now wife,” she tweeted.

“And if we’re at it. . I’ve texts of urge jr telling me a small sh*t asshole barron is,” Aubrey wrote. “They had been on the jet and barron did not enjoy his food so that he threw the plate throughout the airplane in precisely the same. Not one of those individuals are INNOCENT of becoming assholes & liars!” The singer also noticed that she thinks that the President is a racist.

“On apprentice,” Trump was able to state DAILY’they believe I actually don’t like black individuals. . Arsenio inform them, you’re among my blacks’. He’s A RACIST. PERIOD.”