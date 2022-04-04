Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot, and More

Attack on Titan season 4 is currently going on with its 2nd part. There’s only one episode left for the 2nd part to be concluded and after that, we are going to get the 3rd part. MAPPA just recently announced that AoT will continue its anime with another part for the final season.

This has certainly been a surprising decision considering that many people were thinking that 2nd season was going to be it. However, considering the number of chapters that are left to be covered in the anime. Let’s discuss Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date, spoilers, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Recap

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 recap, we witnessed some of the most bizarre twists and turns concerning the storyline. Let’s discuss what happened in the latest season of AoT.

Eren’s Side

The major part of the story in part 2 revolved around Eren and his antics. He first teamed up with Zeke to follow his plans in the invasion of Marley. However, little did Zeke know that his brother had his ideas.

Once he got to know the location of the Paths, Eren showed his true self and told Zeke that he had no intention of joining his side. Instead, he was just using Zeke as a puppet until he got hold of Paths.

We also learned about Ymir and her history in the story. She was a slave and was treated pretty badly. Her owner made use of her abilities to turn into Titan to his advantage which led to her suffering even more.

Eren took advantage of her to cause the rumbling and now he is on his way toward Marley to annihilate everyone including the innocent people as well. This is a retribution of Eren for everything that Eldians have suffered for centuries.

The Other Side

While Eren is preparing for his marching, the other side is also gearing up in full effect to counter Eren and his Wall titans. Hange has formed a group of unusual individuals who were enemies before. However, now that they have a common goal in front of them, they’ve decided to work together.

Things won’t go that steadily since there’s a lot of bad blood between these characters. However, that’s what the essence of the situation is. For now, they need to ignore all the things that have occurred in the past and focus only on what lies ahead.

Eren intends to destroy everything and recreate the fantasy world. However, he has to face some strong faces to achieve this task that including his best friends as well. An interesting dynamic is going to play out in the final part of the final season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Spoilers

The final part of the final season will follow Eren’s plan to come into reality. Everything that he has been building up for is this moment and all the fruits of his labor will finally come into the picture.

While Eren’s determination is that of steel, he will still have to go against his friends. He might even have to kill them in the process. Will Eren stick to his plan right through the end or is there going to be a twist? We will find out soon.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release Date

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 has been announced by the studio, however, the official release date for the anime isn’t out yet. Hopefully, we will get the exact date soon.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Watch Online

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will be available to watch online in English subs on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What are your expectations from the final Attack on Titan season? Share your thoughts below. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.