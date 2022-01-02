Based on the manga series of the same name, Attack on Titan is an anime series with 4 seasons already aired. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will be the last time we will be seeing the show as it will mark an ending to the series. The manga is already concluded and this part will wrap up the show.

Attack on Titan aka Shinjeki No Kyojin has found overwhelming success from its release to the latest edition. It has become a global phenomenon, especially after the release of its third season which cemented its legendary position. Although many fans are disappointed with how manga ended, they’re hoping that MAPPA will provide an alternate ending. Let’s talk about Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast and More

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Plot

In part 1, Eren already initiated his plans to take on Marley and made his intentions clear. Although there were some sacrifices in the way, he has determined to do what he thinks is right and liberate his people from the clutches of Marley. On the other hand, Eldians from Marley have a different opinion on this matter.

In any case, the war has begun and part 2 is going to deliver some action-packed drama to cater to the audience of AOT. Its scale will be global with Eren at the center and forces of Marley who will do everything in their power to kill the Attack Titan.

While Eren started as liberator and protector of the innocents, he steered his way into dark territory and ended up killing some innocent people. This of course angered his friends who have now turned against him. Eren however is still intact on his ideology to put an end to Marley and its atrocities on Eldians.

Season 4 part 2 will give us the total package of what Eren is capable of. He’s the strongest Titan and with his powers, he can shake the heavens. However, he has to face a full-fledged army that consists of some strong people. Will he succeed in achieving his goal? We will find out soon.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

The official release date for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is already out and it’s going to be January 9th, 2022. We already got to know about this release way back in October when the teaser trailer was revealed. As of yet, we don’t know how many episodes we are going to get for this season but if we go by speculation, they should number about 16.

The name of the first episode is “Judgment” and it will continue from where we left off in the first part. The series will be available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Funimation for English subversion. There’s also a possibility that Netflix may bring this popular anime to their platform.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Cast

For Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 cast, as always, Yuki Kaji will be voicing the main character Eren Yeager as he goes on to the quest of defeating all forces of Marley. As for others, Marina Inoue will portray the voice of Armin along with Yui Ishikawa who will be playing the role of Mikasa Ackerman.

What are your expectations from Attack on Titan season 4 part 2? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.