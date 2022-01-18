Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 19 Spoilers, Release Date, Recap, and More

Attack on Titan is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. Right now, it’s on the final season with its final part which started streaming last week. Attack on Titan is arguably the most popular anime series on the planet right now and with its conclusion this season, it will surely establish a legendary status.

Following the story of Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan is a mystery thriller drama series that focuses on the two factions of Eldians and Marley. Both have some deadly history and Eren is there to deliver the justice for atrocities that Marleyans have committed on Eldians. Let’s talk about Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Recap

In Attack on Titan season, 4 part 2 episode 18 recap, the name of the episode is “Sneak Attack” and it adopted the chapter of the same name from the manga series.

Spinal Fluid

Zeke falls from the top of the wall and his injury is quite substantial. Meanwhile, Eren is fighting off against Porco and his Titan form. After some back and forth, Eren manages to hold off the Titan and reunite with Zeke. On the other hand, Mikasa, Armin, and some of the military are fighting off against the Marleyan forces.

To stop their invasion, the duo along with other officers confront the militia and they have some success. But Zeke is terrified after hearing the news regarding Falco. He learns that Falco has ingested some of his Spinal Fluid and he knows what’s going to happen to him because of that.

The New Titan

With the reunion of brothers is complete, they leave the scene and Gabi also joins them. They also find out that the island had only people in it and their assumption about the devils occupying the island is wrong. Later on, Gabi apologizes to Falco for everything that happened to him and how she got him involved.

Falco also has something to say and he finally reveals his true feelings for Gabi. He tells her about his liking for her and so tells them that he could turn into Titan soon since he also drank Zeke’s spinal fluid. Colt assesses the situation and takes Falco to the battlefield with the belief that Zeke won’t scream if he realized that Falco will also turn into a Titan.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 19 Spoilers

In Attack on Titan season, 4 part 2 episode 19 spoilers, the name of the episode is “Teo Brothers” and it will adapt the manga chapter of the same name along with subsequent chapters.

Gabi’s Shot

“You care for your little brother…as do I. So it is….truly a shame.” After telling this to Colt, Zeke gives a scream which leads to the transformation of Falco to a Titan and now he commands him along with the other Titans. He orders Falco to attack Reiner and Falco following the commands of Zeke does the same.

Reiner thinks that it’s time to sacrifice himself and also he wants Falco to inherit his Beast Titan. Just as he lets Falco devour him, Magath arrives and sacrifices himself. Taking this opportunity, Eren decides to escape. However, he gets shot by Gabi who has tears in her eyes.

Eren’s Survival

Gabi took a perfect shot at Eren which decapitated his whole body. However, surprisingly, he doesn’t die as one would imagine. He wakes up in an unknown coordinate where all the paths meet each other. Zeke is also there alongside him and he explains the reason how Eren was able to survive.

He reveals that he caught Eren’s head before he could die and brought him here. He then proposes his plan for Eren to command Ymir Fritz, however, Eren reveals that he never decides to follow his plan. Till this point, he only followed Zeke because he wanted to come to this coordinate.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 19 Watch Online

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 19 on Crunchyroll and Funimation for the English subbed version.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 12:05 AM, January 24th

India – 8:35 PM, January 24th

USA/Canada – 10:10 AM, January 24th

UK – 4:10 PM, January 24th

Europe – 5:10 PM, January 24th

