Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Summary – Zeke’s Save, The Reunion and More

Based on the popular manga series of the same name which is written and illustrated by Isayama, Attack on Titan is an anime series currently in its last season. Produced by MAPPA studios, Attack on Titan is a thriller series with protagonist Eren Yeager in its center. It focuses on the themes of revenge, righteousness, and loyalty.

Season 4 part 2 is the final time we are going to see AoT. Its manga is already done and dusted and the anime will adapt the rest of the chapters in this part. Eren is currently at war with the Eldians and he is joined by his friends. However, there are lots of twists and turns ahead and some betrayals as well. Let’s discuss Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 18 summary.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Summary

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Summary – Zeke’s Save

An injured Eren finally gets rescued by his elder brother Zeke who pulls up at the last minute and ensures that Eren doesn’t get more hurt. He not only saves Eren but also attacks the Titan surrounding them along with the Marleyan ships that are wandering in the sky. Meanwhile, the Jaegerist soldiers in the prison are free so that they can aid in defending Paradise Island.

With everything in place, Zeke is ready to attack the Marleyans once again with full force. This time around, he provides the Omni-directional mobility gear to the people who had not drunk the wine that contained his spinal fluid. As for the rest of the people, they are all dispatched under Dot Pyxis.

The Reunion

The effort to make Eren come out of the situation continues but it proves to be a difficult case for Zeke and others. Courtesy of Piece Finger and Magath, the situation becomes even difficult for the brothers who are now caught in an unfavorable predicament.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Falco gets out of the headquarters and gets accompanied by the soldiers who were previously imprisoned. How getting out, he sees his brother, Colt. Nile Dawk gets in the situation and reunites the two brothers by saying that they are restraining Falco in the house.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Summary

The New Titan

With the reunion of brothers is complete, they leave the scene and Gabi also joins them. They also find out that the island had only people in it and their assumption about the devils occupying the island is wrong. Later on, Gabi apologizes to Falco for everything that happened to him and how she got him involved.

Falco also has something to say and he finally reveals his true feelings for Gabi. He tells her about his liking for her. Furthermore, he tells them that he could turn into Titan soon since he also drank Zeke’s spinal fluid. Colt assesses the situation and takes Falco to the battlefield. He believes that Zeke won’t scream if he realized that Falco will also turn into a Titan.

The Rumbling pic.twitter.com/Fd8jgnaj2k — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) January 14, 2022

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 19 – What to Expect

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 19, the battle between the Marleyans and Eldians will continue with the introduction of a new element. Because Falco drank Zeke’s spinal fluid, they now have a chance to stop Zeke from screaming and cause the awakening of the Titans.

In the next episode, they will head out to the battlefield and break this news to them. There is also the involvement of Magath and Reiner and one of them will sacrifice themselves for the betterment of their clan. There is a lot of exciting events and activities that are going to occur in the next episode and we are looking forward to it.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 – Where to Watch

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 18 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What is your favorite moment from the latest AoT episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.