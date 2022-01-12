Attack on Titan is an ongoing anime series currently in its last season and based on the manga series of the same name. It is one of the most popular modern anime series which has gathered a fanbase from all across the globe. In this final season, we will get the conclusion to the series.

Attack on Titan revolves around the protagonist Eren who starts as a military officer however, later on as he discovers the secrets surrounding his nation and their past, he goes through a complete transformation. Right now, Eren is waging a war against the nation of Marley for the atrocities they committed on Eldians. Let’s discuss Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 18 release date, spoilers, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap, and More

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 17 Recap

In Attack ok Titan season 4 part 2 episode 17 recap, Levi’s body lies down defeated and he gets recovered by the Hange and Jaegerists. Their path to escape is blocked but they find something which they can use as a distraction.

Paths

After the battle is over, Zeke comes out of his Titan which is devastating. Hange finds this as an opportunity to escape. She uses it and takes Levi with her to make a retreat. Meanwhile, Zeke meets with Floch and explains to him how his wounds were healed.

He reveals that a mysterious girl healed his wounds in an unknown place by the name of “Paths”. We move to Marleyan where all the soldiers come down from the airship. Piece and Gabi finally meet with Mahath after quite some time.

Onyankopon’s Plot

The fight between Eren vs Reiner and Porco continues and the former defeat the duo. However, the victory is short live when Magath arrives and shoots the anti-titan canon at Eren which hurts him. Reiner recovers and gains an upper hand over Eren. Along with him Marleyan soldiers also overwhelm Jaegerists.

Onyankopon decides to release the survey corps members who were held, prisoners. He tells them that he needs their help to defeat the Warriors. The Brauss family along with Nicollo are a bit skeptical about it. He also tells them that he didn’t have any involvement regarding the ethunization plan. They think about the decision of whether they should help Eren or not.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Spoilers

In Attack on Titan season, 4 part 2 episode 18 spoilers, the name of the next episode is “Sneak Attack” and it will likely adopt the chapter of the same name from the manga series.

Spinal Fluid

Zeke falls from the top of the wall and his injury is quite substantial. Meanwhile, Eren is fighting off against Porco and his Titan form. After some back and forth, Eren manages to hold off the Titan and reunite with Zeke. On the other hand, Mikasa, Armin, and some of the military are fighting off against the Marleyan forces.

To stop their invasion, the duo along with other officers confront the militia and they have some success. But Zeke is terrified after hearing the news regarding Falco. He learns that Falco has ingested some of his Spinal Fluid and he knows what’s going to happen to him because of that.

Gabi’s Shot

“You care for your little brother…as do I. So it is….truly a shame.” After telling this to Colt, Zeke gives a scream which leads to the transformation of Falco to a Titan and now he commands him along with the other Titans. He orders Falco to attack Reiner and Falco following the commands of Zeke does the same.

Reiner thinks that it’s time to sacrifice himself and also he wants Falco to inherit his Beast Titan. Just as he lets Falco devour him, Magath arrives and sacrifices himself. Taking this opportunity, Eren decides to escape. However, he gets shot by Gabi who has tears in her eyes.

The biggest “how the tables have turned” moment in anime history pic.twitter.com/zXGB6Vn1oe — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) January 11, 2022

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Here is Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 18 release date and time.

Japan – 12:05 AM, January 17th

India – 8:35 PM, January 17th

USA/Canada – 10:10 AM, January 17th

UK – 4:10 PM, January 17th

Europe – 5:10 PM, January 17

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 18 Watch Online

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What will be the decision of the Brauss family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.