Based on the manga series of the same name by Isayama, Attack on Titan is an ongoing anime series that revolves around Eren Yaeger, the protagonist, and the two factions of Eldians and Marleyans. It is one of the most popular anime series on the planet.

Currently, on its final season, Attack on Titan recently concluded part 2 of the season and part 3 is going to mark the ending of it. The latest episode was the last one for this part and we will watch AoT for the last time in part 3. Let’s discuss Attack on Titan season 4 episode 28 Breakdown.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 28 Breakdown – Mikasa’s Memory

Mikasa has a flashback where she recalls the Scout Regiment and their first trip to the nation of Marley. She remembers some of the best moments she had while they visited the country. Mikasa was quite happy to discover new things.

She ate ice cream, and also connected with the refugees. However, she also experienced disappointment upon discovering that the subjects of the protection group of Ymir weren’t the people they thought. It was a betrayal and the feeling was pretty devastating.

This was also the same time when Eren left their group and started to operate on his own. He then decided to follow the plan of his brother Zeke and separated from the group. Mikasa thinks if things would’ve turned out differently, had they made different choices.

Eren’s Memories

Eren Yaeger, the central protagonist of the series reminiscences about his journey up to the latest point in his life. We learn through the eyes of Eren about what things he did to reach where he stands today. He had to deceive, betray and make some challenging decisions.

The hard thing for him to do was to pretend that he was with Zeke and was involved in his plan. However, he was planning to betray him from the beginning. Eren had also laid down his ultimate plan to Flosh and Historia so that they could prepare the Yaegerists group for the final war.

While going to Eren’s reminiscence, we also learn that he knew about Mikasa’s affection for him had nothing to do with her being a clan member of Ackerman. She had always been loyal to him and that’s probably because of the childhood that they spent together.

However, he will have to fight her and possibly kill her. With the time ticking away every minute, Survey Corps and Warrior Unit March towards Odiha. Meanwhile, Eren and his Wall Titans breach through the naval unit and invade Marley.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 – What to Expect

The Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is probably going to conclude the remaining story of the show. We can expect a full-scale war to occur in this final part as Eren’s Wall titans have almost reached Marley. However, things aren’t going to be simple.

Various factions have United to stop the madness of Eren. Among those, there are also people who Eren adored the most. So it’s going to be a challenging task for him to overcome his emotions and do what he must.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 28 – Where to Watch

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 episode 28 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

