Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Attack on Titan is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It recently concluded the original manga series and this season is going to be the last one as it will adapt all the remaining chapters of Shinjeki No Kyojin. Attack on Titan season 4 episode 20 will be released soon.

The story of AoT follows people trapped inside the walls and the city that constantly gets attacked by giant creatures called Titan. They get trained in the military to combat these giants and as they discover more about them, they learn about the truth of the world and their fates. Let’s discuss Attack on Titan season 4 episode 20 spoilers, release date, and time.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 Recap

In Attack on Titan season, 4 episode 19 recap, the name of the episode was “Two Brothers” and it adapted the manga chapter of the same name along with subsequent chapters.

Gabi’s Shot

“You care for your little brother…as do I. So it is….truly a shame.” After telling this to Colt, Zeke gives a scream which leads to the transformation of Falco to a Titan and now he commands him along with the other Titans. He orders Falco to attack Reiner and Falco following the commands of Zeke does the same.

Reiner thinks that it’s time to sacrifice himself and also he wants Falco to inherit his Beast Titan. Just as he lets Falco devour him, Magath arrives and sacrifices himself. Taking this opportunity, Eren decides to escape. However, he gets shot by Gabi who has tears in her eyes.

Eren’s Survival

Gabi took a perfect shot at Eren which decapitated his whole body. However, surprisingly, he doesn’t die as one would imagine. He wakes up in an unknown coordinate where all the paths meet each other. Zeke is also there alongside him and he explains the reason how Eren was able to survive.

He reveals that he caught Eren’s head before he could die and brought him here. He then proposes his plan for Eren to command Ymir Fritz, however, Eren reveals that he never decides to follow his plan. Till this point, he only followed Zeke because he wanted to come to this coordinate.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers

In Attack on Titan season, 4 episode 20 spoilers, the name of the episode is “Memories of the Future” and it will adapt chapter of the same name.

Memories

Zeke keeps going through Grisha Yeager’s memories to see the events that happened in the past. With that, a doubt finally gets cleared in his mind about their father’s manipulation over the actions of Eren. He finds that Eren was never actually manipulated by the words of their father.

Eren also sends the memories to his father about the fall of Wall Maria and also what kind of sacrifices people had to make for him to reach where he is today. Eren’s father doesn’t like the idea of killing the family, but Eren still convinces him to do so.

Shocking Truth

The connection finally breaks between the two brothers and Zeke is shocked to learn the truth about Eren. He discovers that it was Eren who manipulated events to get hold of Founding Titan. Furthermore, because Zeke took him into Grisha’s memories, he was able to do so.

However, he realizes that Eren can’t look through everything. He didn’t know that he would fail to command Founder in the coordinate. Hence, Zeke asks Ymir to remove the ability of all subjects of Ymir to reproduce.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 Watch Online

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 episode 20 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Here is Attack on Titan season 4 episode 20 release date and time.

Japan – 12:05 AM, January 31st

India – 8:35 PM, January 31st

USA/Canada – 10:10 AM, January 31st

UK – 4:10 PM, January 31st

Europe – 5:10 PM, January 31st

Can Zeke succeed in his plan? Let us know what you think in the comments.