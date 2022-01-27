Based on one of the most popular manga series of all time, Attack on Titan is an ongoing anime series that revolves around a young boy Eren and his discovery about the past of his race and nation. Attack on Titan is known for its action, suspense, thrill and it’s the intricate plot.

Currently, in its final season, the stakes are high and Eren is pretty much determined about his decision to wage war with Marley and take revenge for all the atrocities they committed over Eldians. However, things aren’t as plain as they seem and some secrets are lying ahead. Let’s discuss what happened in the latest Attack on Titan episode in this Attack on Titan season 4 episode 19 summary.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 Summary

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 Summary – The Transformation

Zeke has learned about the fact that Falco also drank his spinal fluid. However, there’s still certain doubt in his mind whether he should scream and awaken the Titans or not. Zeke decides to go along with it, despite Falco turning into a Titan. He lets out a huge scream and the show begins.

Colt tries to beg Zeke not to do it, but he doesn’t listen and does what he wants. The scream causes Falco to awaken as a Titan and not only him but all the people who had drunk his spinal fluid turn into giant monsters. The place is now full of Titans and Zeke is ready to deploy orders.

Action Begins

With the commencement of the scream, all present to acquire the form of Titan. They now begin to attack the Marleyan military which is invading the island. Titans are great in number which provides a great advantage to their side. Add to that, Zeke orders newly transformed Falco to attack Reiner as the battle ensues between them.

The situation turns in the favor of Zeke as Titans begin to overwhelm the opponents. However, when Magath arrives and shoots Zeke in the nape, the side of the battle turns. Zeke gets down in his Beast Titan form and pretends to be dead so that his body could dissolve and he can turn into his normal form.

Paths

Eren sees that Zeke has turned into his human form and decides to join him. He first traps Reiner in his arms and uses the hardening to Keep him under check. He then takes the opportunity to run from the situation, however, before he could reach Zeke, he gets shot in the head and gets decapitated.

Fortunately for him, Zeke saves him before he dies. He brings him to the Paths and explains to him that this is the place where the Royal Family would command Ymir. Eren tells Zeke that he doesn’t want to go with his plan and he only used him to get here. However, Zeke is pretty much hell-bent on convincing Eren otherwise.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 – What to Expect

In Attack on Titan season 4 episode 20, we will take the ride through the memories of Grisha and learn more about the whole ordeal revolving around Ymir. Eren has a goal now and he doesn’t want to join Zeke in his plans.

Zeke on the other hand wants Eren to be on his side at any cost. He will try everything possible to convince Eren and get him into his plan. The next episode won’t contain much action but it will reveal lots of secrets. It will be full of drama and thrill.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 – Where to Watch

You can watch Attack on Titan season 4 episode 19 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

