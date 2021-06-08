Atletico Madrid wants Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Transfer news from La Liga as the Atletico Madrid wants to lure in Chelsea’s ‘inefficient’ winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

La Liga Champion Atletico Madrid wants to make few efficient signings to challenge for the European title next season.

And Diego Simeone’s side has pointed out Hakim Ziyech as their possible recruit this summer; from the UEFA Champions League winner Chelsea. The former Ajax man might want to part ways from Chelsea as he played only 34% of the available game time this season.

Hakim Ziyech Counterattack against Atletico Madrid

The Moroccon winger signed for Chelsea last summer for a transfer fee of €30 Million from Ajax. Frank Lampard made Chelsea buy him; but the club couldn’t make the best use of the 28 years old right winger.

Ziyech played 39 games in all competitions this season, and have scored 6 and assisted 4 goals.

Atletico Madrid found Hakim Ziyech’s game attractive after he scored a brilliant counter-attacking goal against them in the UCL Ro16 game at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Simeone understands that his presence at Wanda Metropolitano next season can bring the best out of his game style with Atletico’s fast attacking game style.

Will Chelsea let go of the Former Ajax man?

🗣️ "It was an important one, had to wait a long time for it."



Hakim Ziyech reflects on his goal and Chelsea's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.#UCL — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 17, 2021

Hakim Ziyech has a contract signed with Chelsea until 2025. Chelsea might start listening to offers if Atletico Madrid makes an offer of €40 Million or more this summer.

He has recorded 39% starting line-up appearances for Chelsea. Hence, he would definitely prefer more game time.