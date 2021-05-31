Atletico Madrid to offer for Barca LB Jordi Alba

Transfer News from La Liga as the present Champions Atletico Madrid places an official offer for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

Atletico Madrid has already haunted Barcelona with Luis Suarez transfer from last summer. Barcelona sold off ‘finished’ Luis Suarez for Free to Atletico Madrid, who in return scored 21 goals to crown the La Liga title this season.

Atletico Madrid has again offered for another veteran player from Barcelona. This time, in the likes of Jordi Alba.

Can Barcelona afford to lose Jordi Alba for Atletico Madrid?

The Friendship between Jordi Alba and Barca talisman Lionel Messi has certainly been phenomenal in the last few years.

Since he joined Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia, he has impressed a lot with 385 games played across all competitions. He has scored 22 goals and provided 81 assists so far.

Lionel Messi received the highest number of assists from Jordi Alba

And this season, he played 49 games and have scored 5 times with 15 assists as well. Any Barcelona fan can proudly say that Lionel Messi received the highest number of assists from Jordi Alba this season.

The 32 years old Veteran left back has certainly proved himself as one of the most important players for Barcelona this season. And honestly, Barcelona didn’t make any suitable recruit who can replace Jordi Alba in left back.

Future plans for Joan Laporta at Barcelona

Barça want to get rid of some big names in the dressing room and Jordi Alba is one of them. Alba has an offer from Atlético, and Barça welcome it.



— AS pic.twitter.com/nQGudryIOx — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 30, 2021

In this current situation, Barcelona will not sell Jordi Alba. They have identified few players like Jose Gaya from Valencia, Robin Gosens from Atalanta and Crystal Palace left-back Patrick Van Aanholt.