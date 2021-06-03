Atletico Madrid interested to buy James Rodriguez

Transfer News from La Liga as the Champions Atletico Madrid looking to prepare a bolster attack next season with James Rodriguez.

Atletico Madrid, the crowned La Liga Champions focusing on making few changes to challenge for more titles next season.

Diego Simeone has asked Atletico Madrid to contact James Rodriguez from Everton. As Carlo Ancelotti has left the club, James might look a way out of Everton for European football.

Performance & Form Analysis of James Rodriguez this Season

Everton signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid last summer; after Carlo Ancelotti decided to make wise use of the player.

Even James admitted that he decided to join Everton only because of his former manager at Real Madrid. In his first season in Premier League, he scored 6 and assisted 5 goals in 23 appearances.

He had a pretty decent run with averaging 52% time on the pitch of total Everton’s game time. The 29 years old believes that he still has a lot to deliver, and might look his way back to La Liga.

James reveals he nearly signed for Atletico Madrid last year

James Rodriguez revealed that he was certainly very close to signing for Atletico Madrid last summer. He even had a telephonic conversation with Diego Simeone, and he did explain how important he can be for their side.

James also said that Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez blocked the deal, and sent him to Everton instead. And he didn’t hesitate as well because of Carlo Ancelotti at Merseyside.