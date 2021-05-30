Atletico Madrid needed Dybala from Juventus

Transfer talks initiated between Atletico Madrid and Juventus regarding the availability of Paulo Dybala in a crucial transfer for next season.

Juventus has decided to let go Paulo Dybala in the upcoming Transfer window. The Argentine forward had a lot of complications with Juventus regarding his contract.

The contract between Dybala and Juventus will expire in June 2022. Hence, the club will certainly look to cash in for the player than to lose Dybala for free next season.

Contact between Atletico Madrid and Juventus over Dybala intensifies

Juventus tried to extend his contract beyond 2022, but both parties couldn’t land on any mutual decision between themselves.

Juventus even wants to strike off Dybala from their wage bill as well amid their financial crisis. This season, he has played 20 Serie A games this season with only 4 goals and 3 assists.

Will Dybala suit in Atletico Madrid?

Diego Simeone will certainly be more than happy to have Paulo Dybala in his team. A creative right winger along with Angel Correa will make the team even fierce.

Atletico de Madrid is interested in signing Paulo Dybala. The renewal of him is not yet confirmed.

Although Juventus has enquired about Angel Correa which Diego Simeone has denied his availability. Paulo Dybala can make things work on the other side of Madrid due to the Argentine connection with the manager.

Paulo Dybala has interests from Premier League as well. Both the leagues are certainly competitive, but Atletico might have a greater edge in terms of familiarity.

One name suggested in a possible move is Angel Correa however, Atleti coach Diego Simone is a big fan of the attacker and would be hesitant to let him leave.

Alvaro Morata, who is temporarily on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, and the Italian club have the option to renew the loan for a further ten million euros, but a swap deal for Dybala may be more appealing.