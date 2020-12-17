Atlantic Metropolis Auctioning Prospect to Demolish Donald Trump’s Casino

As if losing the election wasn’t plenty of, individuals can adhere it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up a single of his previous casinos.

Here’s the deal … the previous Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is scheduled for demolition up coming thirty day period — rather shut to when Trump leaves the White Home — and for the ideal price tag, a person gets to provide down the joint.

The auction is doubling as a fundraiser benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic Metropolis, and the mayor’s hoping the large prize hauls in over $1 million.

Yeah, politicians believe persons despise Trump that significantly — and there are about 80 million people who’d concur with that.

Trump’s previous on line casino opened its doors way back again in 1984, when AC was basically popping, but it shuttered in 2014 and the property has descended into these types of a negative condition that demolition do the job is previously underway.

The rest of the crumbling composition will be demolished Jan. 29 — 9 times soon after Trump’s Presidential operate arrives to an conclude. Boy, January’s gonna suck for him.

Atlantic City’s bought a like-loathe connection with Trump … the mayor remembers some of the city’s legendary moments going on at the Trump Plaza on line casino, including tons of massive boxing matches, but he also failed to neglect Trump mocking AC on his way out of town … so the auction tends to make perception.

Oh, and the auction finishes Jan. 19 — not coincidentally, we are certain — Trump’s last total day in workplace.