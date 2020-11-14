Atlanta School Primary And Drown Throughout Puerto Rican Holiday | National

An Atlanta-area high school leader and his school professor wife allegedly drown during their holiday to Puerto Rico.

Jamar Robinson, the leader of Westlake High School at South Fulton, along with his spouse AnnMari Robinson, an assistant professor at Georgia State University, are identified because the drowning victims. They expired last Sunday (November 8) at San Juan and leave their two sons, ages 14 and 15. Among these boys has particular requirements and is presently staying with family members.

Puerto Rico Headline News reports which the Robinsons traveled to Puerto Rico last weekend and have been staying in the Conrad hotel.

Sunday day, the few had been swimming beneath the La Concha resort every time a strong current took AnnMari out to sea.

Jamar then tried to swim out and rescue his spouse, but they were equally pulled beneath. Then, several folks who came on scene tried to save the Robinsons, but they had been ineffective.

Westlake’s head soccer coach Booby May supported Robinsons’ departure on Twitter and paid tribute to them.

“Our hearts have been broken to the household of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Robinson and the whole Westlake community,” May wrote. “We shall remember Mr. Robinson because the leader who worked tirelessly, was consistently optimistic, enthusiastic, not missed a match or occasion and LOVED his pupils with a soul which has been unmatched.”

Based on the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Fulton County school program published a formal statement covering the dreadful deaths.

“Robinson has been a motivational leader that brought joy together with his enthusiasm for education and also his pupils,” officials said. “We combine the community in remembering him expressing condolences to his loved ones.”