Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore CALLS OFF Divorce; Reconciles w/ Husband!!

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly were locked in a bitter public custody conflict earlier this season, that MTO News reported. Things got so awful between them both, that in one stage Marc was requesting jealousy from the gorgeous reality celebrity.

The few has opted to finish their divorce proceeding, and place their marriage back together.

MARC SUES KENYA, ASKS HER TO PAY ALIMONY

MTO News affirmed that Marc was touring to Atlanta to watch Kenya and daughter Brooklyn. And he has been staying in Kenya’s home (at Kenya’s mattress ) if he visits.

Kenya posted an image of Marc on her mattress :

Kenya is apparently pleased regarding the reconciliation according to her gushy social networking articles but a lot of her lovers feel otherwise. They think that Marc was unkind and disrespectful for her in several ways and believe she’d be using a much better and more loving guy.

This might be the situation… but once he asked alimony, it might be more economical to KEEP HIM.