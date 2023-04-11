At Stacey and Florian’s Wedding, Darcey Silva Permanently Excommunicated Her Ex-Boyfriend Georgi Rusev: Song: “I Don’t Need You”

In the season finale of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, and Stacey Silva have begun new chapters in their lives.

Stacey was pleased that her son Matteo returned from college to attend her nuptials. After spending time with him at a corn labyrinth, her fiance Florian Sukaj asked Matteo to be his best man for the wedding, and he agreed.

“I first met Florian when I was around 12 or 13, so I’ve known him for a significant portion of my existence. “Initially, I was hesitant,” Matteo recalled. In the past, her partners took advantage of her, but I don’t believe Florian is that type of person, which I greatly appreciate.

Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Georgi Rusev did not receive a cordial welcome at the wedding rehearsal.

“It’s very difficult to see Georgi here. It is extremely unpleasant and embarrassing. Darcey stated, “I just want everything to be in order for Stacey’s sake and Zach’s stake.” “Tomorrow, Zach will be here for Stacey’s wedding, and I just don’t want any of this drama to be around him, so I’m going to keep my cool, ignore him, and do my thing without letting him get to me.”

As they rehearsed the processional, Florian dropped the bombshell that Georgi would once again be his best man, despite the drama between the exes at the New York bachelor/bachelorette party.

“I’m just a little bewildered,” Darcey stated. “Because I was told Georgi was a guest, I assumed I was walking alone as the maid of honor.”

“This is my best man,” insisted Florian. You must stroll with him… Sorry, but that’s how it works.”

Florian elaborated on his decision in front of the cameras, saying, “I’ve decided to make Georgi the best man once more because Georgi is like my closest companion and family. And currently, I am aware that Georgie is sleeping with Darcey. Why am I required to no longer protect Darcey? Essentially Darcey is behaving as a victim behind our backs.”

Georgi and the brothers’ friend Michael Benz recounted their altercation in New York after the decision reignited tensions between them. Stacey was distressed by the drama, and she implored everyone to stop.

As part of the rehearsal processional, Darcey and Georgi walked down the aisle alongside one another.

At the rehearsal dinner later that evening, Georgi was unhappy to learn that Darcey’s wedding date would be Zach. He stated, “I’m not okay with Darcey attending this ceremony with another man. You need not shove this fellow into my face.”

Georgi explained that he didn’t bring a date because he cares about Darcey and wants to avoid “drama or problems.”

Then, he stunned the table by revealing that he had hope for a reconciliation with Darcey because they had slept together in Miami a few weeks prior to the wedding.

Darcey felt betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, expressing, “I’m so mad at Georgi, all he wants to do is sabotage my life, my chance with Zach… Now that everyone at the table is aware, I’m certain that my father and my children will hear about it. The last thing I want is that.”

She verified to the table that they did, in fact, hook up when she was in a “very vulnerable state.” Stacey confessed that she felt “betrayed” by her sister and was shocked to learn that Florian had kept a secret from her despite knowing about the hookup.

Darcey revealed to her companion Leslie that she was concerned “something bad” would occur between Zach and Georgi on the big day, and as a result, she is considering asking Zach to skip the festivities.

She explained, “I can’t believe I’m about to uninvite Zach, f— Georgi, he always manages to get to me in some way, but I must put my love life on hold to protect Stacey’s wedding.” “All I can do is trust that Zach is understanding, but I have no idea. This could be a moment of make-or-break significance.”

Zach was unfazed by the news when Darcey called to inform him. She informed Stacey the following morning that she would not be bringing a companion to the wedding. While Stacey was relieved that the problem had been resolved, she confessed that she was “still furious” at Florian for keeping a secret hours before their second wedding.

Florian asked Mike, the father of the twins, to assist him to make amends with Stacey before the ceremony. Mike then advised Stacey to “learn to be friends, learn to communicate, and learn to have mutual empathy.” She commended him for his “sage advice” and chose to proceed with the wedding.

Darcey still harbored resentment against Georgi for disclosing their affair at the rehearsal dinner. She stated, “After last night, walking down the aisle with Georgi is the last thing I want to do, but I have no choice.”

As the ceremony approached, Stacey became emotional as she prepared to walk down the aisle with her recently stroke-affected father.

“When I heard that he had a stroke, I was terrified and immediately began to anticipate the worst,” she admitted. What if he is not present? But now that he’s here, it’s the greatest sensation on earth.”

Stacey and Mike exchanged affectionate remarks after various members of Stacey’s family made their way down the aisle. Stacey said, “I love you,” to her father. He responded, “I love you as well, and everything will be okay.”

The father-daughter duo walked arm-in-arm until Mike paused to give the groom a warm embrace and then kissed his daughter on the cheek.

The ceremony was flawless, and Stacey could not believe her “dream had come true.”

Florian apologized for “everything” and vowed to do his best to make her happy during their first dance.

She shared in a confessional, “I find everything we’ve been through together since the day we met to be absolutely astounding, and I felt an instant connection with you.” “Both online and when we first met in person, everything just felt right.”

“I have my closest friend. My true love. She added, “You know, we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re here now.” “We can now move forward towards our ideal life.”

During the reception, Darcey reluctantly consented to step outside to have a conversation with Georgi.

“I truly don’t want to speak with Georgi, but I’ll use this opportunity to tell him it’s time to completely move on and walk away,” she said. After tonight, I have no desire to communicate with him ever again.

When Georgi told Darcey he was glad she came alone, she responded, “We’re not together, Georgi; I’ve moved on. I will continue to proceed forward.”

He responded, “If I want something, I won’t give up.” “I’m going there to pursue what my heart desires, and I want you… I intend to advocate for you. I will fight for you, and I have already fought for you.”

Darcey, however, appeared to have had enough of his antics and told him to cease fighting. She referred to his physical altercation with Michael in New York when she stated, “I don’t need you fighting for me, and I don’t need you hurting my friends and throwing them to the ground.”

After he refused to accept responsibility for his actions, she eventually stood up for herself. She stated, “Your words wound others. Your words and actions have both caused me pain. Even standing here chatting with you right now is awkward.”

“I believe that the past is the past,” she continued. “I’m moving on. I’ve recovered. I’ve been through so much, and I’m continuing this voyage in order to better myself and empower my daughters. I want them to see me in an empowered, healthy, and joyful relationship where I am happy and empowered.”

Then, Darcey implored him to “just let her go,” and he realized that their relationship was finally “over.”