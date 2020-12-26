Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, Tv channel, reside stream, team information, kick-off time, odds nowadays, h2h

rystal Palace will glimpse to answer quickly from their 7- drubbing by leaders Liverpool when they travel to Aston Villa right now.

A file acquire for a lot of factors, the Eagles have been remaining devoid of solutions by the Leading League champions in a distinction to their if not stable year.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 3pm GMT kick-off these days (Saturday, December 26, 2020).

The match will be held at the rear of shut doorways at Villa Park.

Tv channel: Today’s match will be televised live on BBC 1, with protection beginning at 2.45pm.

Are living stream: Uk viewers will be able to look at the match online by way of the BBC Activity website or BBC iPlayer.

Aston Villa will hope to have Ross Barkley and Ezri Konsa accessible right now, but Wesley and Trezeguet are both of those out.

Christian Benteke is back again soon after suspension and should get started for Palace. James Tomkins is doing work his way again to entire fitness and could aspect as Roy Hodgson seems to rotate his squad all through the frantic fixture schedule. Breaking NEWS Crystal Palace -7 Liverpool Live! Leading League final result response and match highlights

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt Schlupp, Milvojevic, McArthur, Eze Benteke, Zaha

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Two groups who struggle with regularity but can actually pull it out the bag when they need to. Neither of them need to nowadays so plumping for a score attract.

Head to head (h2h) historical past and effects

Aston Villa wins: 19

Attracts: 14

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Bettings odds and ideas (topic to transform)

Aston Villa: 5/6

Draw: 3/1

Crystal Palace: 7/2