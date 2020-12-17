Aston Villa overlook prospects as Burnley secure goalless attract

Wasteful Aston Villa ended up held to a disheartening – attract by battling Burnley.

he hosts dominated with out staying at their best but ended up thwarted by the Clarets, who climbed out of the Leading League relegation zone.

Anwar El Ghazi and Kortney Hause strike the woodwork while Matt Lowton cleared a deflected strike from Ahmed Elmohamady off the line.

Burnley’s danger was minimal – Chris Wood possessing their greatest chance saved – but Sean Dyche’s aspect are now unbeaten in three just after a tough run against Everton, Arsenal and Villa.

The Clarets rode their luck as Villa missed the likelihood to make major ground on the Leading League’s pacesetters.

They remain 11th, four factors adrift of fifth immediately after failing to score – even with owning 27 shots.

The hosts started out very well and Bertrand Traore flashed a push extensive prior to Nick Pope turned Ollie Watkins’ cross absent.

Burnley’s incapacity to retain possession aided the hosts but the Clarets instantly sparked in to lifetime after 19 minutes.

Dwight McNeil’s driving run opened up area and he found Jay Rodriguez to minimize back to Ashley Westwood for the former Villa midfielder to curl just huge.

Villa responded and only Charlie Taylor’s great final-ditch problem thwarted Traore at the considerably post ahead of Emi Martinez’s flying help you save clawed Wood’s header out at the other close.

The game had opened up, although Villa remained on top rated, and Burnley survived a scare soon after half an hour.

Elmohamady’s travel took two deflections, the closing one particular off Watkins, and Lowton – who put in three decades at Villa Park – headed off the line.

Pope then annoyed them additional 9 minutes in advance of the split when he turned El Ghazi’s 25-yard no cost-kick on to the bar.

Villa ongoing to probe and, following Pope gathered Watkins’ weak shot, Hause’s header hit the bar from Traore’s corner three minutes in advance of fifty percent-time.

The hosts experienced obtained progressively nearer but their 16 photographs were being the most by any Leading League facet in the 1st half of a match without the need of scoring in over a year.

El Ghazi curled huge just after Robbie Brady’s free go 11 minutes right after the split as the hosts looked for the breakthrough which under no circumstances arrived and the winger also saw a shot deflect over.

Villa pressed as Burnley seemed to cling to a issue and build on their good win at Arsenal at the weekend and El Ghazi and Tyrone Mings had been each off target though Martinez grabbed Ben Mee’s snapshot.

Jack Grealish also drove in excess of with a moment remaining but Villa ended up compelled to settle for a attract.

