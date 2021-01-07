Aston Villa confirm ‘large number’ of Covid-19 instances in advance of Liverpool clash

Aston Villa have been compelled to close their coaching ground immediately after a ‘large number’ of very first workforce players and personnel returned optimistic coronavirus tests.

Villa are because of to experience Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday evening but the recreation is in significant doubt.

Very first staff instruction for Dean Smith’s side was cancelled on Thursday and discussions are ongoing among the club, Football Affiliation and the Leading League to figure out the up coming measures.

A statement read: ‘Aston Villa can ensure that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath schooling floor after a substantial Coronavirus outbreak.

‘A massive variety of to start with crew players and staff members returned positive exams soon after currently being routinely examined on Monday and right away went into isolation.

‘A next spherical of testing was carried out quickly and produced much more positive results now.

‘First crew education ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

‘Discussions are ongoing in between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Affiliation and the Leading League.’

