Back in 2019, American startup Next Future Mobility (NFT) announced that it is planning to build a flying car. At that time, the company said that it would look like an SUV and it will be able to take off using a set of retractable wings.

According to the latest news, the company has made such a vehicle available for pre order. It is dubbed as ASKA which in Japanese means flying bird. It seems this car will offer the user freedom to travel not only on the road but also in the air.

ASKA flying car is set to hit the street as well as take off in 2026

ASKA is a four sweater car that is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL). It flies like an aircraft. Powered by electric motors, it can fly up to 250 miles. The car comes with a range extender as a redundant safety system. The electric architecture ensures that future iterations might be able to convert the range extenders to any other energy source.

Guy Kaplinsky, co-founder & CEO of NFT said, ‘We have focused significantly on ASKA’s safety elements, which include dual energy sources, large wings, large propellers, 6 pack of batteries to ensure ASKA is as safe in the air as it is on the ground. We anticipate that flying cars that are accessible to the general public will be as instrumental in re-defining how and where we live, as the original automobile was to the foundation of our country’s highway and road systems.’

ASKA flying car 2026

It is interesting to note that ASKA can board at home, on the street, or in a parking lot. While using it as a regular car, the driver can easily transition it into flight mode.

Maki Kaplinsky, Co-founder & COO of NFT said, ‘To build a better society and a better economy, we need better transportation solutions, and flying cars will be a part of that equation.’

The company is claiming that ASKA will hit the market in 2026.