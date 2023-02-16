Ashton Kutcher Talks About Losing 12 Pounds and Getting Mila Kunis’ Help While Training for The Nyc Marathon

Ashton Kutcher describes how he has changed physically in preparation for the New York City Marathon in 2022.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old actor said that he had lost 12 pounds in preparation for the marathon, which will take place on November 6.

“The major physical adjustment is the shift in muscle mass from the upper to the lower body. His wife, Mila Kunis, has been “very supportive,” he told the media. “I’ve shed around 12 pounds,” he said.”

Kutcher said he learned that by committing himself to the procedure “Having people around me to lean on makes it lot simpler to deal with challenges. Working as hard as you possibly can is not the same as setting a pace that you can maintain.”

Related: How Appetite Suppressants Can Help You Reach Your Weight Loss Goals

The 38-year-old actor said that his wife Kunis and their two children, 5 year old son Dimitri Portwood and 7 year old daughter Wyatt Isabelle, are what drive him to complete the film this fall.

“The simple idea of improving the world I was given sums up my fundamental motivation. My inspiration for each day comes from my loved ones, “”I was telling ET,” he reportedly said.

For the charity Thorn, which develops tools to protect children from sexual abuse and removes child sexual abuse content from the internet, Kutcher will be running the upcoming marathon as well.

For the work we’ve been doing with Thorn for over a decade, he continued, “the marathon itself is an elevating opportunity.” The opportunity to prove to those who have worked tirelessly to realize our goal that I am fully invested in this endeavor and prepared to go the distance.

Kutcher further, saying, “Everything we do is geared toward establishing scalable results that enable children have lives where they can just be kids.”