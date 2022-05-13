Ashley Judd Dating Relationship status and Know About Her Dating History!

Among her best-known roles are those in Double Jeopardy, Heat, and A Time to Kill. Recent years have seen her rise to prominence through her work with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), political campaigns, and social justice movements.

In February 2021, the Olympus Has Fallen actress experienced a horrific accident that fractured her right leg four times. Ashley has tracked her recuperation from the injuries over the last few months.

Is Ashley Judd in A Long-Term Relationship?

Ashley Judd doesn’t appear to be in a relationship or have a “life partner” based on her Instagram feed.

Dario Franchitti, a Scot, was the former husband of the 53-year-old. Ex-racing driver and port analyst Dario Franchitti is known for his work. A 12-year marriage between Dario and Ashley occurred between 2001 and 2013.

Who Is Ashley Judd’s Partner?

The American actress was born on April 19, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. Actress most recognized for her appearances in High Crimes, Divergent, and Insurgent, among others. The Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actress went to her for her work in Double Jeopardy.

Relationship status

Ashley Judd is single as of 2022. Currently, Ashley is a mature 54-year-old woman. CelebsCouples reports that Ashley Judd has had at least ten previous relationships. She hasn’t been married before.

How Many Men Has Ashley Judd Dated?

Ashley Judd’s first marriage to Dario Franchitti (2001-2013) ended in divorce. In the past, she had at least ten different relationships. Ashley Judd hasn’t been married before this relationship. With Michael Bolton (1996–97), Josh Charles, Matthew McConaughey (1996–97), Michael English (1995–1996), Robert De Niro, Jon Stewart, Lyle Lovett and Brady Anderson, Ashley Judd has had numerous romances. Ashley Judd and David Duchovny have been rumored to have had sex.

History of Relationships & Boyfriends of Ashley Judd

Details of Her Private Life

Dario Franchitti, a Scottish racing driver, proposed to Judd while she was competing in CART in 1999. At Skibo Castle, a historic Scottish castle, they exchanged vows in December of 2001. Antinatalist Judd argues that having children is immoral in light of the rising death toll among children in developing countries. They called it quits in 2013.

Other than kickboxing, his other martial art interests include the martial art of Judo; the martial art of Kung Fu; and Taekwondo.

For a total of 47 days in February of 2006, she was treated at Shades of Hope Treatment Center in Buffalo Gap, Texas before being released.

She sought treatment for depression, insomnia, and codependency during her visit. It was published in 2011 and tells the story of Judd’s journey from childhood to adulthood. Along with her humanitarian work, the book delves into the author’s private life as well.

Following a February 2021 climbing accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Judd had to fly 55 hours to a South African hospital for treatment.

