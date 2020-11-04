Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Maintain Close Up to Lunch at L.A.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are enjoying a snack to eat with a buddy!

The few maintained close while catching lunch with a number of the buddies in the Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday afternoon (November 3) at Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars celebrity kept things casual at a dark T-shirt and ripped, and black lace shorts paired with combat boots although the 31-year-old rapper sported a red, plaid shirt, trousers along with a Yankees hat because of their own friendships.

On the weekend, Ashley and G-Eazy combined to get a Halloween celebration! Take a look at their pendants.

Ashley and G-Eazy were seen kissing as he took a brand new music video in September at Malibu, Calif.

Get the scoop about the forthcoming Pretty Little Liars reboot.