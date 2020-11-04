Entertainment

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Maintain Close Up to Lunch at L.A.

November 4, 2020
1 Min Read
Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Keep Close While Out to Lunch in L.A.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are enjoying a snack to eat with a buddy!

The few maintained close while catching lunch with a number of the buddies in the Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday afternoon (November 3) at Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars celebrity kept things casual at a dark T-shirt and ripped, and black lace shorts paired with combat boots although the 31-year-old rapper sported a red, plaid shirt, trousers along with a Yankees hat because of their own friendships.

On the weekend, Ashley and G-Eazy combined to get a Halloween celebration! Take a look at their pendants.

Ashley and G-Eazy were seen kissing as he took a brand new music video in September at Malibu, Calif.

Get the scoop about the forthcoming Pretty Little Liars reboot.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment