Ashley Benson Sparks Dating Rumors with Oil Heir Brandon Davis

A new man has entered Ashley Benson’s life.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the Pretty Little Liars star, 33, is dating Brandon Davis.

According to a person close to the pair, “They have a lot of similar acquaintances and are both incredibly fun and very sociable individuals.”

A request for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by representatives for Benson and Davis.

The couple’s double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John on Wednesday was captured on camera.

Benson and Davis, the 43-year-old grandson of oil mogul Marvin Davis, have also been spotted together at events like birthday parties and basketball games while sitting courtside.

Benson Was Previously Linked to Rapper G-Eazy

The rapper G-Eazy was most recently connected to Benson. She previously dated model and actress Cara Delevingne for two years.

Benson spoke candidly to Cosmopolitan UK shortly after their divorce about the attention she endured when it came to her love life and the reasons she preferred to keep partnerships secret.

The most frustrating thing, according to her, is having to remain silent while everyone talks negatively about you and you are forced to live with it. People are free to say anything they like about me, but until you get to know me, you really don’t know anything at all.

She added that dealing with “people’s views” of her relationships is difficult.

What can you do if rumors are spread that are wholly untrue? She spoke. “This isn’t true, this is what’s actually occurring,” I won’t sit there and say.

She said, “I normally keep my relationships secret. “You certainly can’t avoid getting photographed with someone. But that makes it more revered. Those intimate times are for you and your spouse, therefore I believe it’s better to keep them to yourself. You can preserve your relationship if you don’t abuse them.”

Regarding Davis, he has previously been connected to Mischa Barton, a star of The O.C., model and socialite Brittny Gastineau, and media personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton.