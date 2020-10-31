Ashlee Simpson Ross Offers Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are bringing home a brand new bundle of pleasure.

The”Pieces of Me” singer has now given birth to a child. Here will be the second child for its musical bunch, that are all parents to 5-year-old kid Jagger Ross. Ashlee is also mother to 11-year-son Bronx Wentz, that shares ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“10-29-2020,” the singer captioned her Instagram article on Saturday, Oct. 31. “Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I am within the MOON we’re so blessed!” Evan voiced an identical message in his Instagram, writing,”Our child has now arrived! I am in paradise!”

The 35-year old singer first declared her infant information in April 2020, posing for a photograph along with her husband along with her pregnancy exam. “We’re pregnant and we’re so eager to share this with everybody,” she wrote for her sociable networking followers. “Baby #3”

The Hunger Games alum also shared the information with his supporters at that moment. “The fam has been increasing,” he composed Instagram. “Ash and I can not wait to welcome the latest addition”