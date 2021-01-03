Ashanti announces she and loved ones are now absolutely free of COVID-19

R&B singer Ashanti has taken to social media to announce that she and her spouse and children and now absolutely free of COVID-19, immediately after screening positive very last thirty day period.

The musician shared a post on Instagram yesterday (January 2) to expose the news, stating “Starting off the new year Astounding and Covid cost-free!!! Obtained my damaging effects back again 2 times back! Happy New 12 months y’all”.

“My parents and I bought our detrimental effects back suitable in time to start off the New Calendar year nutritious, pleased & loved,” she ongoing. “Wishing y’all all an Incredible 202Won.”

The singer very first discovered that she’d examined positive for coronavirus on December 13. In a considering the fact that expired Instagram stay, Ashanti described that she’d contracted the virus from a family member upon returning to the US from travels in Africa.

For every Elaborate, the musician stated “I did not get COVID from getting in Africa or anything at all like that”.

“I actually acquired it from a family members member when I arrived dwelling,” she ongoing. “I came dwelling and I hugged a spouse and children member who ended up remaining optimistic. I didn’t know he was positive he didn’t know he was beneficial, so when he went to get tested, I was like, ‘Oh fuck.’”

Ashanti had been scheduled to seem in a VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole on December 12. The pair were meant to go head-to-head on the digital enjoyment series produced by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, but this was postponed next her constructive outcome.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the VERZUZ group claimed at the time.

“Ashanti examined optimistic for COVID-19 beforehand, and we simply cannot set anybody at threat in the procedure. Initial time this has struck us so shut to showtime.”

The pair’s showdown is now set to take position on January 9.