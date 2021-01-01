Asante Samuel States Son Has NFL Star Potential, Could Be Superior Than Me!

Perform video clip material Special TMZSports.com

A different Asante Samuel is on his way to the NFL … and this just one could greater than the former a person — so states the original Asante Samuel!!

Here is the offer if you ain’t informed … ex-NFL star Asante Samuel Sr. has a faculty-aged son, Asante Samuel Jr., who’s an absolute BALLER for Florida Point out.

So significantly so, the Seminoles defensive back just introduced he has intentions of getting into the 2021 NFL Draft!!

And, when we questioned Dad about his son’s likely … the 2-time Super Bowl champ explained to us the child could be an even superior player than he was!

“It really is unquestionably achievable,” Samuel Sr. claims. “He can go to the appropriate staff, proper circumstance and get a little strategy matters knocked off, get it labored on a minor bit — he absolutely can rise up the ranks and have a wonderful career.”

Samuel has been a standard in FSU’s defensive backfield considering the fact that arriving on campus in 2018, playing in 31 video games and recording 4 profession INTs.

And although it is nonetheless early in the draft system … lots of have labeled the 5-foot-10, 184-pound corner a possible 1st-spherical select.

Samuel Sr. says seeing him mature into that form of participant has been rather exclusive.

“Man, it’s an outstanding sensation,” the previous Patriots star tells us. “It’s an unbelievable experience. All I can think about is how my mom felt when she saw me get drafted. I wasn’t in a position to declare and all that great things. I imply, it feels ecstatic.”