As well Brief Claims No Loathe with E-40 for Verzuz Struggle, but Understands He Can’t Shed

Far too Brief‘s promising no dislike in between E-40 and him for their impending Verzuz, and as a substitute of undesirable blood — a la Gucci Mane and Jeezy — they are dropping awareness.

We bought the legendary Bay Space rapper Thursday as he shopped in Bev Hills. He told us he is not coming for his opponent’s throat when the fight goes down this weekend … but he is not getting it straightforward possibly.

Play video content Verzuz/Apple Tunes

Far too Quick admits there will not be any diss tracks about fatally shooting other rapper’s pals — but, check out the online video, he clarifies what he and E-40 have planned and declares there will surely be a winner.

Verzuz is likely down Saturday, but you can explain to Short’s pretty chill about it and emotion a large amount of like for his and E-40’s hometown. That is evident looking at he stopped to pick up a new chain at Peter Marco Amazing Jewels with his good friend and ‘RHOC’ star Liz Vargas as very well as the pair’s manager, David Weintraub.

Small claims he’ll be putting on some bling specially for the Verzuz, and he suggests it is going to be auctioned off for charity after the battle.

That’ll go a extended way to helping people.